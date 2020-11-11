NOVEMBER
13 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weighup Auction, Burwell, Neb.
13 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
13 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
13 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
13 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
14 Bear Mountain, Fall Female & Bull, Palisade, Neb.
14 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
14 Ft Pierre Livestock Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
15 Lienemann Ranch, Dispersal Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
16 Elgin Livestock, Calves, Feeder Cattle, Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, Neb.
16 West Point Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, West Point, Neb.
17 Atkinson Livestock, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
17 Creighton Livestock, Hay, Feeder Pigs, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
17 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
17 Philip Livestock, Special All-Breeds Calf and Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
18 Albion Livestock, Odd Lots & Calf Sale, Albion, Neb.
18 Bassett Livestock, Special Calves & Yearling Auction, Bassett, Neb.
18 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
19 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
19 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
19 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa
19 Hague Angus Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Crawford, Neb.
19 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
19 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf Sale, Valentine, Neb.
20 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
20 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
20 Ft Pierre Livestock, Big Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
20 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
20 Poss Angus, Inaugural Female Sale, Scotia, Neb.
20 Wahoo Livestock, Special All Class Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
20 Warner Beef Genetics, Opportunities Production Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
21 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
21 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weightup Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
21 Sonderup Charolais, Annual Foundation Charolais Female Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
23 Connealy Angus Fall Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
25 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.
28 Annual Event Simmental Sale, Pleasant Dale, Neb.
28 Felt Farms, Foxy Ladies Production Sale, West Point, Neb.
DECEMBER
4 Allen & Sharon Wolff, Complete Dispersal Sale, West Point, Neb.
5 Burke Cattle, Cowboy Kind Simmental Sale, Genoa, Neb.
5 Lonesome River Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Anselmo, Neb.
7 TK Angus, Bull & Spring Bred Heifer Sale, Valentine, Neb.
13 Bruhn Cattle Co Incredible Female Sale, Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Neb.
13 Trauernicht Simmentals, Platinum Female Sale, Wymore, Neb.
14 Cross Diamond Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, Neb.