NOVEMBER
27 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Day After Thanksgiving Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
27 Ft Pierre Livestock, Annual Thanksgiving Week Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
28 Annual Event Simmental Sale, Pleasant Dale, Neb.
28 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
28 Felt Farms, Foxy Ladies Production Sale, West Point, Neb.
30 Elgin Livestock Sales, Black Angus Influence Feeder Auction, Elgin, Neb.
DECEMBER
1 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
1 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calf Auction, Creighton, Neb.
1 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifers/Cow Auction, Lexington, Neb.
1 North Platte Stockyards, Calf & Yearling Special, North Platte, Neb.
1 Philip Livestock, Special All-Breeds Calf Sale Feat. Weaned Calves & Reg Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
2 Albion Livestock, Regular Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
2 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf Auction, Bassett, Neb.
2 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Bred Cow & Heifer Special, Beatrice, Neb.
2 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Female/Pairs & Breeding Bull Auction, Dunlap, Iowa.
2 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
2 Sheridan Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Rushville, Neb.
3 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
3 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb
3 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa
3 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf Sale, Fest. Red Angus & Weaned/Non-Weaned, Valentine, Neb.
3 West Point Livestock Auction, Feeders, Breds with Pairs, West Point, Neb.
4 Allen & Sharon Wolff, Complete Dispersal Sale, West Point, Neb.
4 Broken Bow Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
4 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
4 Ft Pierre Livestock, Big Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
4 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
5 Burke Cattle, Cowboy Kind Simmental Sale, Genoa, Neb.
5 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
5 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
5 Lonesome River Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Anselmo, Neb.
6 Dunlap Auction, John Schaben’s 26th Annual Consignment Club Calf Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
7 TK Angus, Bull & Spring Bred Heifer Sale, Valentine, Neb.
8 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Bred Cow/Heifers Sale, Columbus, Neb.
13 Bruhn Cattle Co Incredible Female Sale, Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Neb.
13 Trauernicht Simmentals, Platinum Female Sale, Wymore, Neb.
14 Cross Diamond Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, Neb.
16 BigIron Auctions/Austin Swendener, Commercial Bred 2nd-3rd Calf Cows, Red-Black Angus/Hrfd X, Nenzel, Neb.
16 BigIron Auctions/Blue River Cattle, LLC, Commercial Red Angus 2nd Calf Cows, Milford, Neb.
16 BigIron Auctions/Monte Rainforth, Commercial Angus Bred Heifers, O’Neill, Neb.