NOVEMBER
6 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Spring Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
6 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
6 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf & Yrlg Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
6 Fullerton Livestock, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
6 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
7 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
7 Ft Pierre Livestock, Big Run Weighup, Ft Pierre, SD
7 Hilltop Simmentals, Dakota Ladies Fall Female, Worthing, SD
7 Jungels Shorthorn Farms, Durham Nation Sale, Kathryn, ND
7 Philip Livestock, Special Stock Cow & Bred Heifer Sale & Reg Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
12 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf feat. Non-weaned & Weaned, Valentine, Neb.
12 T & S Charolais and Friends, Annual Female Sale, Formosa, KS
14 Bear Mountain, Fall Female & Bull, Palisade, Neb.
16 Lienemann Ranch, Dispersal Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
19 Hague Angus Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Crawford, Neb.
20 Poss Angus, Inaugural Female Sale, Scotia, Neb.
20 Warner Beef Genetics, Opportunities Production Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
21 Sonderup Charolais, Annual Foundation Charolais Female Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
23 Connealy Angus Fall Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
28 Annual Event Simmental Sale, Pleasant Dale, Neb.
28 Felt Farms, Foxy Ladies Production Sale, West Point, Neb.
DECEMBER
5 Lonesome River Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Anselmo, Neb.
13 Bruhn Cattle Co Incredible Female Sale, Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Neb.
14 Cross Diamond Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, Neb.