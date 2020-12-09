Livestock Calendar 12/11/20

DECEMBER
11 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
11 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
11 Ft Pierre Livestock, Annual Weaned & Pre-Conditioned Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
11 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
12 Albion Livestock, Special Holiday Bred Heifers & Bred Cows & Weigh-Ups, Albion, Neb.
12 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
12 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weigh-Up Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
13 Bruhn Cattle Co Incredible Female Sale, Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Neb.
13 Trauernicht Simmentals, Platinum Female Sale, Wymore, Neb.
14 Cross Diamond Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, Neb.
14 Elgin Livestock Sales, Feeders/Weigh Ups Auction, Elgin, Neb.
15 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
15 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
15 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
15 Philip Livestock, Special All-Breeds Calf & Stock Cow & Bred Heifer Sale & Regular Cattle Sale, Philip, SD
16 Albion Livestock Market, Regular Sale, Albion, Neb.
16 Bassett Livestock, Special Spring Calf Auction, Bassett, Neb.
16 BigIron Auctions/Austin Swendener, Commercial Bred 2nd-3rd Calf Cows, Red-Black Angus/Hrfd X, Nenzel, Neb.
16 BigIron Auctions/Blue River Cattle, LLC, Commercial Red Angus 2nd Calf Cows, Milford, Neb.
16 BigIron Auctions/Monte Rainforth, Commercial Angus Bred Heifers, O’Neill, Neb.
16 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pairs, Dunlap, Iowa
16 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
17 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
17 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
17 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa
17 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
17 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf Sale, Feat Char-X & Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.
17 West Point Livestock, Complete Dispersal (Pearson) & Regular Sale, West Point, Neb.
18 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
18 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
18 Ft Pierre Livestock, Big Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, S.D.
18 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
19 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Holiday Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Ericson, Neb.
JANUARY
9 Dethlefs & Sons, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Rockville, Neb.
19 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
MARCH
6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
APRIL
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
