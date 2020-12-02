DECEMBER
4 Allen & Sharon Wolff, Complete Dispersal Sale, West Point, Neb.
4 Broken Bow Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
4 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
4 Ft Pierre Livestock, Big Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
4 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
5 Burke Cattle, Cowboy Kind Simmental Sale, Genoa, Neb.
5 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
5 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
5 Lonesome River Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Anselmo, Neb.
6 Dunlap Auction, John Schaben’s 26th Annual Consignment Club Calf Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
7 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.
7 TK Angus, Bull & Spring Bred Heifer Sale, Valentine, Neb.
7 West Point Livestock, Pre-Condition Feeders, West Point, Neb.
8 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
8 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Bred Cow/Heifers Sale, Columbus, Neb.
8 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
8 Pender Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer Sale, Pender, Neb.
8 Philip Livestock, Special Stock Cow & Bred Heifer Sale, Philip, SD
8 Wahoo Livestock, Special Pre-Conditioned & Weaned Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
9 Albion Livestock, Calf Sale, Albion, Neb.
9 Bassett Livestock, Special Spring Calf & Yearling Auction, Bassett, Neb.
9 Dunlap Livestock, Topf Ranch Female Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
9 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
9 Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Rushville, Neb.
10 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
10 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeders, Columbus, Neb.
10 Creighton Livestock Market, Cow-Calf Pairs & Bred Heifers, Bred Cows, Creighton, Neb.
10 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa
10 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
10 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female Sale & Nebkota Genetics Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
11 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
11 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
11 Ft Pierre Livestock, Annual Weaned & Pre-Conditioned Calf & Yearling Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
11 Lexington Livestock, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
12 Albion Livestock, Special Holiday Bred Heifers & Bred Cows & Weigh-Ups, Albion, Neb.
12 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
12 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weigh-Up Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
13 Bruhn Cattle Co Incredible Female Sale, Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Neb.
13 Trauernicht Simmentals, Platinum Female Sale, Wymore, Neb.
14 Cross Diamond Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, Neb.
16 BigIron Auctions/Austin Swendener, Commercial Bred 2nd-3rd Calf Cows, Red-Black Angus/Hrfd X, Nenzel, Neb.
16 BigIron Auctions/Blue River Cattle, LLC, Commercial Red Angus 2nd Calf Cows, Milford, Neb.
16 BigIron Auctions/Monte Rainforth, Commercial Angus Bred Heifers, O’Neill, Neb.