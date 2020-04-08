APRIL
10 Burwell Livestock Market, Special cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
10 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder Replacement Hfr & Weigh-Up, Ft Pierre, SD
10 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Weight-up Only Auction,
Lexington, Neb.
11 University of Nebraska Bull Sale, Online & Phone Auction Only
11 Hebbert Charolais Bulls, 38th Annual Bull Sale, Hyannis, Neb.
13 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Pair & Cow Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
14 Creighton Livestock Market, Bred Cow Sale, Creighton, Neb.
14 Oakwater Ranch 37th Annual Charolais Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
15 Albion Livestock Market, Pairs & Feeder Sale, Albion, Neb.
15 Bassett Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle, Bassett, Neb.
15 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pairs/Keller Windchime Angus Bull Sale, Dunlap, Iowa
15 Huss Livestock Market, Special Pair & Bred Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.
15 Ogallala Livestock Market, Special Cow/Calf Pair & Stockcow Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
16 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
16 Ogallala Livestock Market, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
17 Burwell Livestock Market, Mitchell Black Angus Bull Sale & Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
17 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Spring & Fall Calving, Bred Cow, Hfr & Pairs Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
17 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.