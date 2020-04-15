APRIL
17 Burwell Livestock Market, Mitchell Black Angus Bull Sale & Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
17 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Spring & Fall Calving, Bred Cow, Hfr & Pairs Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
17 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
21 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
21 Creighton Livestock Market, Bred Cows & Feeder Calves Sale, Creighton, Neb.
21 Pender Livestock Inc., Special Breeding & Feeder Sale, Pender, Neb.
22 Albion Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
22 Bassett Livestock Auction, Tielke S5 Black Angus Bull Auction & Special Cows & Pairs, Bassett, Neb.
22 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
22 Ogallala Livestock Market, Special Cow/Calf Pair & Stockcow w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
23 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
23 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Stocker & Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
23 Denison Livestock Auction, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa
24 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
24 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Hfr & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
24 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Weigh-Up Only Auction, Lexington, Neb.
27 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Pair & Cow Sale, Fullerton, Neb.