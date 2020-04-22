Livestock calendar photo

APRIL

24 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.

24 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Hfr & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD

24 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Weigh-Up Only Auction, Lexington, Neb.

27 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Pair & Cow Sale, Fullerton, Neb.

27 West Point Livestock Auction, Calf & Yearling Bonanza, West Point, Neb.

29 Albion Livestock Market, Paris & Feeder Cattle, Albion, Neb.

29 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.

29 Huss Livestock Market, Butcher Cow & Bull Auction Only, Kearney, Neb.

29 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Cow/Calf Pair & Stockcow Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

30 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Bred Cow, Cow/Calf Sale, Beatrice, Neb.

30 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.

30 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

30 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, Neb.

MAY

1 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa

1 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Hfr & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD

1 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

6 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.