APRIL
24 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.
24 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder, Replacement Hfr & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
24 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Weigh-Up Only Auction, Lexington, Neb.
27 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Pair & Cow Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
27 West Point Livestock Auction, Calf & Yearling Bonanza, West Point, Neb.
29 Albion Livestock Market, Paris & Feeder Cattle, Albion, Neb.
29 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.
29 Huss Livestock Market, Butcher Cow & Bull Auction Only, Kearney, Neb.
29 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Cow/Calf Pair & Stockcow Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
30 Beatrice 77 Livestock, Bred Cow, Cow/Calf Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
30 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
30 Ogallala Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
30 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, Neb.
MAY
1 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
1 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Hfr & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
1 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
6 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.