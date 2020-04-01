APRIL

3 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.

3 Dunlap Livestock, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa

3 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Pairs Sale, Ft Pierre, SD

3 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

3 Spring Lake Angus Annual Production Sale, Lynch, Neb.

3 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Pairs, Valentine, Neb.

4 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.

4 Kraye Angus 29th Annual Bull Sale, Mullen, Neb.

5 Hassebrook Charolais Ranch HC Annual Bull Sale, Albion, Neb.

6 West Point Livestock Auction, Back to Grass Special Feeder Auction,

West Point, Neb.

7 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf & Fall Calf Auction, Atkinson, Neb.

7 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.

8 Albion Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.

8 Beck Angus & Corner Stone Genetics, 3rd Annual Bull & Female Sale,

Ericson, Neb.

8 Dybdal Charolais Annual Production Sale, Laurel, Neb.

8 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.

8 Maddux Cattle Company Annual Female Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

8 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Stockcow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

9 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.

9 Denison Livestock Auction, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa

9 Sonderup Charolais Annual Bull Sale, Fullerton, Neb.

10 Burwell Livestock Market, Special cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.

10 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder Replacement Hfr & Weigh-Up,

Ft Pierre, SD

10 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Weight-up Only Auction,

Lexington, Neb.

11 University of Nebraska Bull Sale, Online & Phone Auction Only

11 Hebbert Charolais Bulls, 38th Annual Bull Sale, Hyannis, Neb.

13 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Pair & Cow Sale, Fullerton, Neb.

14 Oakwater Ranch 37th Annual Charolais Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.

17 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.