Livestock calendar photo

MAY

1 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa

1 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Hfr & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD

1 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

4 Elgin Livestock Sales, Baby Calves/Pairs/Feeders/Weigh Cow & Bull Auction, Elgin, Neb.

5 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, Neb.

5 Creighton Livestock Market, Breeding Bulls, Pairs & Bred Cows,

Creighton, Neb.

6 Albion Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.

6 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cows & Pairs Auction, Bassett, Neb.

6 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female, Pairs & Breeding Bulls, Dunlap, Iowa

6 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.

6 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Cow/Calf Pair & Stockcow w/Reg Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

7 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.

7 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.

7 Denison Livestock Auction, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa

8 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.

8 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft Pierre, SD

8 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Pair Auction, Lexington, Neb.

8 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Cattle & Hay Sale, Wahoo, Neb.

9 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up & Bred Cow Auction, Ericson, Neb.