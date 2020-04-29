MAY
1 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
1 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Hfr & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
1 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
4 Elgin Livestock Sales, Baby Calves/Pairs/Feeders/Weigh Cow & Bull Auction, Elgin, Neb.
5 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Calf Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
5 Creighton Livestock Market, Breeding Bulls, Pairs & Bred Cows,
Creighton, Neb.
6 Albion Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
6 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cows & Pairs Auction, Bassett, Neb.
6 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female, Pairs & Breeding Bulls, Dunlap, Iowa
6 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
6 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Cow/Calf Pair & Stockcow w/Reg Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
7 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
7 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.
7 Denison Livestock Auction, Special Calf & Yearling Sale, Denison, Iowa
8 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
8 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
8 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Pair Auction, Lexington, Neb.
8 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Cattle & Hay Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
9 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up & Bred Cow Auction, Ericson, Neb.