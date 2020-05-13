MAY
15 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
15 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weigh Up Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
15 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Pair & Bred Sale & Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
15 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
16 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
19 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Feeder & Fall Calf Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
19 Creighton Livestock Market, Pairs, Creighton, Neb.
20 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Female/Pairs & Breeding Bull Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
20 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
20 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Cow/Calf Pair & Stockcow Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
21 West Point Livestock Auction, Weekly/All Class Feeder, West Point, Neb.
21 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, Neb.
22 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
22 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
29 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Pair/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.