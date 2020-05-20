MAY
22 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
22 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
27 Albion Livestock Market, Pairs & Feeder Cattle, Albion, Neb.
27 Bassett Livestock Market, Special Feeder Cattle, Bred Cows & Pairs, Bassett, Neb.
27 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Cow/Calf Pair, Stockcow Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
28 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
29 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
29 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs & Bred Cattle, Weighup Sale, All Breeds Bull Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
29 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
JUNE
3 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.