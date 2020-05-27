MAY
29 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
29 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs & Bred Cattle, Weigh Up Sale, All Breeds Bull Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
29 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
JUNE
2 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.23
2 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female, Pairs & Breeding Bulls, Dunlap, Iowa21
3 Creighton Livestock Market, Yearlings, Creighton, Neb.23
3 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf, Feeder & Pair Auction, Kearney, Neb.22
4 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.21
4 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.23
4 Denison Livestock Auction, Back to Grass & Feedyard Replacement, Special Calf & Yearling, Denison, Iowa23
4 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, 13th Annual Customer Appreciation & Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.22
4 West Point Livestock Auction, Weekly/All Class Feeder Sale, West Point, Neb.23
5 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.21
5 Ft Pierre Livestock, 23rd Annual WLAC Anniversary Sale, Ft Pierre, SD22
12 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.22