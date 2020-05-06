Livestock calendar photo

MAY

8 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.

8 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft Pierre, S.D.

8 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Pair Auction, Lexington, Neb.

8 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Cattle & Hay Sale, Wahoo, Neb.

9 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up & Bred Cow Auction, Ericson, Neb.

12 Atkinson Livestock Market, Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, Neb.

12 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.

13 Albion Livestock Market, Pairs & Late Bred Cows, Albion, Neb.

13 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Fall Calf & Yearling Auction, Bassett, Neb.

13 Huss Livestock Market, Special Pair, Fall Cow, Breeding Bull & Video Auction, Kearney, Neb.

13 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Cow/Calf Pair, Stockcow & Stocker & Feeder sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

14 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.

14 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeders, Columbus, Neb.

14 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female & Pair Sale, Valentine, Neb.

15 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.

15 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weigh Up Sale, Ft Pierre, S.D.

15 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Pair & Bred Sale & Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, Neb.

15 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

16 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.