MAY
8 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
8 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass, Feeder & Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft Pierre, S.D.
8 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Pair Auction, Lexington, Neb.
8 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Cattle & Hay Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
9 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up & Bred Cow Auction, Ericson, Neb.
12 Atkinson Livestock Market, Breeding Cattle Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
12 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
13 Albion Livestock Market, Pairs & Late Bred Cows, Albion, Neb.
13 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Fall Calf & Yearling Auction, Bassett, Neb.
13 Huss Livestock Market, Special Pair, Fall Cow, Breeding Bull & Video Auction, Kearney, Neb.
13 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Cow/Calf Pair, Stockcow & Stocker & Feeder sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
14 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
14 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeders, Columbus, Neb.
14 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female & Pair Sale, Valentine, Neb.
15 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
15 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cow & Heifer & Weigh Up Sale, Ft Pierre, S.D.
15 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Pair & Bred Sale & Feeder Calf Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
15 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
16 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.