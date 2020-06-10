JUNE
12 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
12 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs & Bred Cattle Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
12 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
13 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
16 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Female/Pairs & Breeding Bull Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
17 Albion Livestock Market, Regular Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
17 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow Auction, Bassett, Neb.
17 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
17 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Cow/Calf Pair & Stockcow Sale/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
18 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
18 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
18 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, Neb.
18 West Point Livestock Auction, Weekly/All Class Feeder Sale, West Point, Neb.
19 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
19 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Calf/Yearling Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
19 Ft Pierre Livestock, Big Special Fall Calf, Grass, Feeder & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD