Livestock Calendar 6/18/21

JUNE
18 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE
18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Fall Clf, Grass, Feeder/Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
21 Elgin Livestock, Calves/Feeders/Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, NE
23 Albion Livestock, Feeders & Weigh Ups, Albion, NE
23 Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves, Yearlings & Bred Cows Auction, Bassett, NE
23 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stock Cow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE
24 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE
24 Valentine Livestock, Special Fall Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE
25 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs & Bred Cattle Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD
25 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE
26 Baldridge Performance Angus, Female Sale, North Platte, NE
30 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auctions, Kearney, NE
JULY
9 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE