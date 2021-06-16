 Skip to main content
Livestock Calendar 6/18/21

JUNE

18 Burwell Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, NE

18 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Fall Clf, Grass, Feeder/Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

21 Elgin Livestock, Calves/Feeders/Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, NE

23 Albion Livestock, Feeders & Weigh Ups, Albion, NE

23 Bassett Livestock, Special Fall Calves, Yearlings & Bred Cows Auction, Bassett, NE

23 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stock Cow & Cow/Calf Pair Sale w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, NE

24 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Broken Bow, NE

24 Valentine Livestock, Special Fall Bred Female & Regular Sale, Valentine, NE

25 Burwell Livestock, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, NE

25 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs & Bred Cattle Sale, Ft. Pierre, SD

25 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

26 Baldridge Performance Angus, Female Sale, North Platte, NE

30 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auctions, Kearney, NE

JULY

9 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, NE

