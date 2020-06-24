JUNE
26 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.
26 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Summer & Fall Calving Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
26 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
JULY
1 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
1 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, All Classes Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
2 West Point Livestock Auction, Weekly/All Class Feeder Auction,
West Point, Neb.
3 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Weigh Up Auction, Ericson, Neb.
7 Creighton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Creighton, Neb.
10 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
11 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.