Livestock calendar photo summer

JUNE

26 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.

26 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Summer & Fall Calving Bred Cattle & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD

26 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

JULY

1 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.

1 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, All Classes Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

2 West Point Livestock Auction, Weekly/All Class Feeder Auction,

West Point, Neb.

3 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Weigh Up Auction, Ericson, Neb.

7 Creighton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Creighton, Neb.

10 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

11 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.