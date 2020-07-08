JULY
11 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
15 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow Bred Hfr & Pairs, Bassett, Neb.
15 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
15 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Regular Auction, Ogallala, Neb.
15 Sheridan Livestock, Special Yearling, Rushville, Neb.
16 Broken Bow livestock Market, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
16 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
16 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female, Valentine, Neb.
17 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle, Burwell, Neb.
24 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.