JULY
24 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
27 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle, Elgin, Neb.
28 Philip Livestock Auction, Special Anniversary Yearling & Fall Calf Sale, Philip, S.D.
29 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
29 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
30 Denison Livestock Market, Special Calf & Yearling, Denison, Neb.
31 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auciton, Burwell, Neb.
31 Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction, 27th Annual Summer Yrlg & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
AUGUST
1 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
7 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.