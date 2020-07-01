JULY
3 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Weigh Up Auction, Ericson, Neb.
7 Creighton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Creighton, Neb.
8 Bassett Livestock Auction, Annual BBQ Fall Calf & Yrlg Sale, Bassett, Neb.
8 Huss Livestock Market, Special Fall Bred Cow & Pair Sale, Kearney, Neb.
8 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Regula Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
9 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
9 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, Neb.
10 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
10 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Fall Calf Grass Feeder & Replc Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, Neb.
10 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
11 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.