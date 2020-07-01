Livestock calendar photo summer

JULY

3 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Weigh Up Auction, Ericson, Neb.

7 Creighton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf Sale, Creighton, Neb.

8 Bassett Livestock Auction, Annual BBQ Fall Calf & Yrlg Sale, Bassett, Neb. 

8 Huss Livestock Market, Special Fall Bred Cow & Pair Sale, Kearney, Neb. 

8 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Regula Sale, Ogallala, Neb. 

9 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.

9 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Sale, Valentine, Neb. 

10 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb. 

10 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Fall Calf Grass Feeder & Replc Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, Neb. 

10 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.

11 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.