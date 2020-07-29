JULY
31 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
31 Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction, 27th Annual Summer Yrlg & Fall Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
AUGUST
1 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
3 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Sheep Goat Breeding Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
4-5 Valentine Livestock, Cattle County Video Sale, Valentine, Neb.
5 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf Feeder & Fall Bred Cows, Kearney, Neb.
5 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Special Stock cow & Stocker Feeder, Ogallala, Neb.
5 Sheridan Livestock, Special Yearling, Rushville, Neb.
6 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
6 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder, Valentine, Neb.
7 Burwell Livestock Market, Annual BBQ Auction, Burwell, Neb.
7 Dunlap Livestock Auction, 70th Annual BBQ & Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cattle & Weighups, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
7 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.