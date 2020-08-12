AUGUST
14 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up, Burwell, Neb.
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
17-18 Bassett Livestock Auction, Western Video Market Auction, Bassett, Neb.
18 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Bred Cows & pairs, Creighton, Neb.
19 Albion Livestock, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
19 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & Stocker & Feeder Sale,
Ogallala, Neb.
19 Sheridan Livestock, Special Yearling Sale, Rushville, Neb.
20 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
20 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
20 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling, Denison, Neb.
20 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder, Valentine, Neb.
21 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Neb.
21 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
24 West Point Livestock Market, BBQ Auction, West Point, Neb.
26 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.