AUGUST
21 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Neb.
21 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
24 West Point Livestock Market, BBQ Auction, West Point, Neb.
26 Bassett Livestock Market, Special Fall Calf & Yearling, Bassett, Neb.
26 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
26 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
27 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
28 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf-Feeder-Fall Bred Cow, Burwell, Neb.
28 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
28 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Fall Calf & Yrlg, Ft Pierre, S.D.
29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
SEPTEMBER
3 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder, Valentine, Neb.
4 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
8 Bruhn Cattle Incredible Club Calf Sale, SC Online Sales
11 Carlson Cattle Co Annual Female Sale, Monroe, Neb.