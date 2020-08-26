Livestock calendar photo summer

AUGUST

28 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf-Feeder-Fall Bred Cow, Burwell, Neb.

28 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa

28 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Fall Calf & Yrlg, Ft Pierre, S.D.

29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.

31 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle, Elgin, Neb.

SEPTEMBER

1 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.

2 Albion Livestock, Yearlings & Weigh-Ups, Albion, Neb.

2 Sheridan Livestock, Special Yearling, Rushville, Neb.

3 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Special Stocker & Feeder, Ogallala, Neb.

3 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder, Valentine, Neb.

3 West Point Livestock, Feeders, West Point, Neb.

4 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder & Yearling, Fullerton, Neb.

4 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.

8 Bruhn Cattle Incredible Club Calf Sale, SC Online Sales

9 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.

11 Carlson Cattle Co Annual Female Sale, Monroe, Neb.

OCTOBER

3 Grand Hills Charolais Dispersal at the ranch near Eaton Colorado