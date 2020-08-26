AUGUST
28 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf-Feeder-Fall Bred Cow, Burwell, Neb.
28 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
28 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Fall Calf & Yrlg, Ft Pierre, S.D.
29 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
31 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle, Elgin, Neb.
SEPTEMBER
1 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
2 Albion Livestock, Yearlings & Weigh-Ups, Albion, Neb.
2 Sheridan Livestock, Special Yearling, Rushville, Neb.
3 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Special Stocker & Feeder, Ogallala, Neb.
3 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder, Valentine, Neb.
3 West Point Livestock, Feeders, West Point, Neb.
4 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder & Yearling, Fullerton, Neb.
4 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
8 Bruhn Cattle Incredible Club Calf Sale, SC Online Sales
9 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
11 Carlson Cattle Co Annual Female Sale, Monroe, Neb.
OCTOBER
3 Grand Hills Charolais Dispersal at the ranch near Eaton Colorado