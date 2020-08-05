AUGUST
7 Burwell Livestock Market, Annual BBQ Auction, Burwell, Neb.
7 Dunlap Livestock Auction, 70th Annual BBQ & Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs, Bred Cattle & Weighups, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
7 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
7 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
11 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Female/Pairs & Breeding,
Dunlap, Neb.
11 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
12 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Fall Calf & Yearling & Bred Cow, Bassett, Neb.
12 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
12 Ogallala Livestock Auction, All Class Cattle, Ogallala, Neb.
13 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
14 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up, Burwell, Neb.
15 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
17-18 Bassett Livestock Auction, Western Video Market Auction, Bassett, Neb.
21 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.