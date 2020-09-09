Livestock calendar photo summer

SEPTEMBER

11 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Cattle & Bred Cow, Broken Bow, Neb.

11 Carlson Cattle Co Annual Female Sale, Monroe, Neb.

11 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa

11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yrlg & Fall Calf, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

12 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

15 Bassett Livestock Auction, Western Video Market, Bassett, Neb.

15 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeders & Yearlings, Creighton, Neb.

15 Pender Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Pender, Neb.

17 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.

17 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder, Ogallala, Neb.

17 Schultz Cattle Cairo, Neb. Online Show Cattle Sale at Show Cattle Connection

17 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder, Valentine, Neb.

17 West Point Livestock, All Class Calf & Yearling, West Point, Neb.

18 Burwell Livestock, Weigh Up, Burwell, Neb.

18 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.

19 Creighton Livestock Market, Bird & Animal/Alternative Livestock, Creighton, Neb.

19 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.

21-22 Sandhills Cattle Association 81st Annual Convention & Trade Show at Thedford County Fairgrounds, Neb.

23 Triple J Show Cattle Craig, Neb. Online Show Cattle Sale at SC Online Sales


OCTOBER

3 Grand Hills Charolais Dispersal Sale, Eaton, Colo. 

3 Overmiller Gelbvieh & Red Angus/September Farms Sweetest Cherries on the Prairie Female Sale, Smith Center, Kan.

5 Gateway Genetics Pierce, Neb. Online Fall & Heifer Sale Online at SC Online Sales