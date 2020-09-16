SEPTEMBER
18 Burwell Livestock, Weigh Up, Burwell, Neb.
18 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
19 Creighton Livestock Market, Bird & Animal/Alternative Livestock, Creighton, Neb.
19 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
21-22 Sandhills Cattle Association 81st Annual Convention & Trade Show at Thedford County Fairgrounds, Neb.
23 Triple J Show Cattle Craig, Neb. Online Show Cattle Sale at SC Online Sales
23 Albion Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
23 Bassett Livestock Market, Special Calves, Yearlings & Bred Heifers,
Bassett, Neb.
23 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb
23 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
24 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
24 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yrlg, Denison, Iowa
24 Valentine Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pairs, Valentine, Neb.
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
25 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
25 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, BBQ Auction/Big Special Yrlg & Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
OCTOBER
2 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
3 Grand Hills Charolais Dispersal Sale, Eaton, Colo.
3 Overmiller Gelbvieh & Red Angus/September Farms Sweetest Cherries on the Prairie Female Sale,
Smith Center, Kan.
5 Gateway Genetics Pierce, Neb. Online Fall & Heifer Sale Online at SC Online Sales
10 New Direction Sale, Sloup Simmental Farm, Staplehurst, Neb.
NOVEMBER
1 Triangle J Ranch Annual Harvest Select Female Sale, Miller, Neb.
23 Connealy Angus Fall Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.