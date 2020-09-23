SEPTEMBER
25 Burwell Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
25 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
25 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, BBQ Auction/Big Special Yrlg & Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
28 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle & Weigh Cows, Elgin, Neb.
29 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
29 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female, Pairs, & Bulls, Dunlap, Neb.
29 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
30 Tecumseh Livestock, Cattle Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
OCTOBER
1 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Yearling & Spring Calf, Valentine, Neb.
1 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Special Stocker & Feeder, Ogallala, Neb.
1 West Point Livestock Market, Cattle Sale ,West Point, Neb.
2 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
2 Burwell Livestock Market, Weigh Ups, Burwell, Neb.
2 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Yrlg & Fall Calf, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
2 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
3 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
3 Grand Hills Charolais Dispersal Sale, Eaton, CO.
3 Overmiller Gelbvieh & Red Angus/September Farms Sweetest Cherries on the Prairie Female Sale, Smith Center, Kan.
5 Gateway Genetics Pierce, Neb. Online Fall & Heifer Sale Online at SC Online Sales
7 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
8 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.
10 Wahoo Livestock, Horse & Tack, Wahoo, Neb.
10 New Direction Sale, Sloup Simmental Farm, Staplehurst, Neb.
12 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Yearling & Fall Weights, Valentine, Neb.
15 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Char-X, Valentine, Neb.
22 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.
29 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Char-X, Valentine, Neb.
NOVEMBER
1 Triangle J Ranch Annual Harvest Select Female Sale, Miller, Neb.
5 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.
12 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf feat. Non-weaned & Weaned, Valentine, Neb.
23 Connealy Angus Fall Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
DECEMBER
13 Bruhn Cattle Co Incredible Female Sale, Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Neb.