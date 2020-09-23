Livestock calendar fall

SEPTEMBER

25  Burwell Livestock, Special Spring/Fall Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.

25  Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa

25  Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, BBQ Auction/Big Special Yrlg & Calf Sale, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

28  Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle & Weigh Cows, Elgin, Neb.

29  Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.

29  Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female, Pairs, & Bulls, Dunlap, Neb.

29  North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.

30  Tecumseh Livestock, Cattle Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.

 

OCTOBER

1    Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Yearling & Spring Calf, Valentine, Neb.

1    Ogallala Livestock Auction, Special Stocker & Feeder, Ogallala, Neb.

1    West Point Livestock Market, Cattle Sale ,West Point, Neb.

2    Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.

2    Burwell Livestock Market, Weigh Ups, Burwell, Neb.

2    Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Yrlg & Fall Calf, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

2    Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.

3    Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.

3    Grand Hills Charolais Dispersal Sale, Eaton, CO.

3    Overmiller Gelbvieh & Red Angus/September Farms Sweetest Cherries on the Prairie Female Sale, Smith Center, Kan.

5    Gateway Genetics Pierce, Neb. Online Fall & Heifer Sale Online at SC Online Sales

7    Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.

8    Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.

10  Wahoo Livestock, Horse & Tack, Wahoo, Neb.

10  New Direction Sale, Sloup Simmental Farm, Staplehurst, Neb.

12    Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Yearling & Fall Weights, Valentine, Neb.

15    Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Char-X, Valentine, Neb.

22    Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.

29    Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Char-X, Valentine, Neb.

 

NOVEMBER

1    Triangle J Ranch Annual Harvest Select Female Sale, Miller, Neb.

5    Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf feat. Red Angus, Valentine, Neb.

12  Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf feat. Non-weaned & Weaned, Valentine, Neb.

23  Connealy Angus Fall Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.

 

DECEMBER

13  Bruhn Cattle Co Incredible Female Sale, Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Neb.