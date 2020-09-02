SEPTEMBER
4 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder & Yearling, Fullerton, Neb.
4 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
8 Atkinson Livestock, Special Yearling, Atkinson, Neb.
8 Bruhn Cattle Incredible Club Calf Sale, SC Online Sales
9 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Yearling & Pairs, Bassett, Neb.
9 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
10 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Cattle & Bred Cow, Broken Bow, Neb.
10 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.
10 Denison Livestock Auction, Special Calf & Yearling, Denison, Iowa
11 Burwell Livestock, All Class Cattle, Burwell, Neb.
11 Carlson Cattle Co Annual Female Sale, Monroe, Neb.
11 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
11 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Yrlg & Fall Calf, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
12 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
17 Schultz Cattle Cairo, Neb. Online Show Cattle Sale at Show Cattle Connection
18 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
19 Creighton Livestock Market, Bird & Animal/Alternative Livestock, Creighton, Neb.
20 Eckloff Stolberg Show Cattle, private treadty bidd-off sale, Kearney, Neb.
21-22 Sandhills Cattle Association 81st Annual Convention & Trade Show at Thedford County Fairgrounds, Neb.
23 Triple J Show Cattle Craig, Neb. Online Show Cattle Sale at SC Online Sales
OCTOBER
3 Grand Hills Charolais Dispersal Sale, Eaton, CO. 5A
5 Gateway Genetics Pierce, Neb. Online Fall & Heifer Sale Online at SC Online Sales9A