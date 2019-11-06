NOVEMBER
8 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Burwell, Neb.
8 Dunlap Livestock Market, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf, Dunlap, Iowa
8 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
8 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
8 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Calf & Yrlg, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
8 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Calf & Yearling/Appreciation BBQ, Wahoo, Neb.
9 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
9 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
9 Sx3 Angus Dispersion, Kearney, Neb.
11 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
12 Atkinson Livestock Market, Anniversary Calf Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
12 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
12 Philip Livestock Auction, Special All Breeds Cattle, Philip, S.D.
13 Albion Livestock, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
13 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf & Yearling, Bassett, Neb.
14 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf and Feeder Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
14 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeders Sale, Columbus, Neb.
14 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa
14 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Calf & Yearling, Ogallala, Neb.
14 Valentine Livestock Market, Spring Special Calf, Valentine, Neb.
14 West Point Livestock Market, Special Bred Female/Pair, West Point, Neb.
15 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Spring Calf, Burwell, Neb.
15 Dunlap Livestock Market, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
15 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Calf & Yrlg, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
15 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
15 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
15 Warner Beef Genetics Genetic Opportunities Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
16 Woodhill Farms Angus Female Sale, Viroqua, WI
16 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
16 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr & Fall Pairs, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
18 Valentine Livestock Market, Special Bred Female, Valentine, Neb.
19 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Ericson, Neb.
22 Hague Angus Ranch Forage Raised Bull Sale, Crawford, Neb.
23 Bear Mountain Fall Female & Bull Sale, Palisade, Neb.
23 Sonderup Charolais Ranch, Annual Female Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
25 Connealy Angus, Fall Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
30 The Event Simmental Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
DECEMBER
2 TK Angus, Fall Female & Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
6 Evans Cattle Co Annual Bull & Female Sale, Cozad, Neb.
6 Cowboy Kind Female Production Sale, Wes Point Livestock, West Point, Neb.
7 Lonesome River Ranch Annual Angus Bull & Female Sale, Anselmo, Neb.
12 T&S Strnad Charolais & Friends Sale, Formosa, KS
15 Nebraska Platinum Standard Sale, Wymore, Neb.
JANUARY
27 APEX Cattle, Age Advantaged Bull & Bred Heifer Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.