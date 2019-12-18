DECEMBER
20 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
20 Ft Pierre Livestock, Big Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
20 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
20 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
21 Creighton Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Creighton, Neb.
21 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Holiday Bred Cow & Hfr, Ericson, Neb.
23 Huss Livestock Market, Butcher Cow & Bull, Kearney, Neb.
27 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Holiday Cow Classic, Burwell, Neb.
27 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.
27 Dunlap Livestock Auction, All Class Cattle, Dunlap, Iowa
27 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Year End Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
28 Knoxville Regional Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer/Pair/Bull, Knoxville, Iowa
28 North Platte Stockyards, Bred Heifer & Bred Cow Sale, North Platte, Neb.
29 Bruhn’s Incredible Female Auction, Dunlap Livestock Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
30 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Holiday Bred Cow, Fullerton, Neb.
30 Huss Livestock Market, Year End Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
JANUARY
2 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
4 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer, Ogallala, Neb.
11 Orton Red Angus Annual Production Sale, Bassett, Neb.
21 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
23 March Cattle Co & March Livestock 59th Annual Angus Bull Sale, Gordon, Neb.
25 Melcher Herefords Open House & Online Bull Sale, Page, Neb.
27 APEX Cattle, Age Advantaged Bull & Bred Heifer Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.
27 Bullis Creek Ranch Annual Red Angus & Limousin Production Sale, Burwell, Neb.
FEBRUARY
3 Taubenheim Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.
MARCH
3 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
7 Judd Ranch 42nd Gelbvieh, Balancer & Red Angus Bull Sale, Pomona, KS
17 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.