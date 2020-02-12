FEBRUARY
14 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
14 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
14 Ft Pierre Livestock Market, Special Calf/Yrlg/Replacement Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
14 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
14 Lemke Cattle Bull & Heifer Sale, Lawrence, Neb.
14 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
15 Ames Simmentals, Bulls & Heifers For Sale, Wymore, Neb.
15 Bruhn Cattle, The Incredible Bull Sale, Mapleton, Iowa
15 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
15 Ft Pierre Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
15 Minert/Simonsen Angus Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, Neb.
15 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
15 Overmiller Gelbvieh & Red Angus Annual Production Sale, Smith Center, KS
16 Bruning Farms Annual Angus Production Sale, Fairbury, Neb.
16 Trauernicht Simmentals 45th Annual Bull Sale, Wymore, Neb.
17 Elgin Livestock, President’s Day Feeder, Elgin, Neb.
17 Huss Livestock Market, Special Bred Hfr & Cow, Kearney, Neb.
17 Performance on the Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Darr Development Center, Cozad, Neb.
17 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Bred Cattle, Wahoo, Neb.
18 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Atkinson, Neb.
18 Cedar Top Ranch 42nd Annual Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
18 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
18 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
18-23 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Shows & Sales, Kearney, Neb.
19 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Cattle, Bassett, Neb.
19 Dunlap Livestock, Special Female/Pairs & Breeding Bull Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
19 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
19 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Hfr, Ogallala, Neb.
20 Broken Bow Livestock, Special All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
20 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
20 Lowell Fisher Family Annual Hereford Bull Sale, Spencer, Neb.
20 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
20 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female, Valentine, Neb.
21 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Burwell, Neb.
21 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Calf/Yrlg/Replacement Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
21 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
21 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
22 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ericson, Neb.
22 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
22 Swanson Cattle Co. 33rd Annual Balancer & Angus Production, Oxford, Neb.
23 Carlson Cattle Co Annual Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.
24 Ravenscroft Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
25 Frese Angus Annual Angus Bull Sale, Columbus, Neb.
27 Valentine Livestock, Cattle SAle, Valentine, Neb.
28 Calvo Family Red Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.
29 Lonely Valley Annual Limousin -Limflex & Angus Bull Sale, Creston, Neb.
29 Key Ranch Annual Production Sale, Miller, Neb.
MARCH
1 Bredemeier Angus Annual Production Sale, Falls City, Neb.
2 ARO Arrowsmith Red Angus Bull & Replacement Heifer, Bassett, Neb.
3 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
3 S & S Polled Herefords, 47th Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, Neb.
5 J-6 Farms Annual Bull & Female Sale, Gibbon, Neb.
5 Valentine Livestock Auction, Dispersion Sale, Valentine, Neb.
7 Judd Ranch 42nd Gelbvieh, Balancer & Red Angus Bull Sale, Pomona, Kan.
8 29th Annual Boyer Limousin & Lim-Flex Production Sale, Liberty, Neb.
8 Gateway Genetics Annual Bull Sale, Pierce, Neb.
9 Tegtmeier Polled Herefords 58th Annual Production Sale, Burchard, Neb.
12 Jagels Angus Cattlemens Cut Annual Production Sale, Mankato, KS
13 Hueftle Cattle Co 17th Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
13 24th Annual T-Bone Angus Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
14 Lienemann Cattle Company Lienetics Annual Bull Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
16 Flatwater Gang Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
17 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
18 York Creek Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Dunlap, Iowa
18 Wagonhammer Ranches 45th Annual Bull Sale, Bartlett, Neb.
18 Woodbury Farms 9th Annual Bull 7 Female Sale, Overbrook, Kan.
19 DBL Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
21 Gardells Lazy Four Angus Annual Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
26 Dethlefs/Treffer 52nd Annual Angus Production Sale, Burwell, Neb.
28 Connealy Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whiteman, Neb.
28 Schweitzer Red Angus Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
APRIL
3 Spring Lake Angus Annual Production Sale, Lynch, Neb.
4 Kraye Angus 29th Annual Bull, Mullen, Neb.
11 University of Nebraska Bull Sale, Lincoln, Neb.