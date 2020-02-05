FEBRUARY
7 Burwell Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Burwell, Neb.
7 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
7 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
7 Poss Angus Annual Production Sale, Scotia, Neb.
7 Spring Valley Ranch Annual Angus Bull Sale, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb.
7 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Feeder Cattle, Wahoo, Neb.
8 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
8 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Hfr, Ogallala, Neb.
10 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Fullerton, Neb.
10 Logterman Family Hereford & Angus Annual Production, Valentine, Neb.
10 West Point Livestock Market, Special Preconditioned Feeder, West Point, Neb.
11 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Breeding Cattle, Atkinson, Neb.
11 Creighton Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Creighton, Neb.
11 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow/Heifer, Lexington, Neb.
11 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow/Hfr, Lexington, Neb.
11 Philip Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Cattle, Philip, S.D.
11 Werning Cattle Co Annual Simmental & Angus Production Sale, Emery, SD
12 Broberg Charolais Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, Neb.
12 Albion Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
12 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Bred Hfr, Bassett, Neb.
12 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
12 Jindra Angus Annual Production Sale, Clarkson, Neb.
12 Sheridan Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle, Rushville, Neb.
12 Torrington Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Torrington, Wyo.
13 Beatrice 77 Livestock Sales, Bred Cow - Cow/Calf Special Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
13 Broken Bow Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Broken Bow, Neb.
13 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.
13 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned, Denison, Iowa
13 Felt Farms Brand of Excellence Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.
13 Green Valley Cattle Annual Angus Production, Atkinson, Neb.
13 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder, Ogallala, Neb.
13 Rifle Creek Cattle Co, 2nd Annual Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
13 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder & Replacement Heifer, Valentine, Neb.
13 West Point Livestock Market, Wkly/All Class Feeders, West Point, Neb.
14 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
14 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
14 Lemke Cattle Bull & Heifer Sale, Lawrence, Neb.
14 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
14 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
14 Ft Pierre Livestock Market, Special Calf/Yrlg/Replacement Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
15 Ft Pierre Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
15 Ames Simmentals, Bulls & Heifers For Sale, Wymore, Neb.
15 Bruhn Cattle, The Incredible Bull Sale, Mapleton, Iowa
15 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
15 Minert/Simonsen Angus Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, Neb.
15 Overmiller Gelbvieh & Red Angus Annual Production Sale, Smith Center, KS
16 Bruning Farms Annual Angus Production Sale, Fairbury, Neb.
16 Trauernicht Simmentals 45th Annual Bull Sale, Wymore, Neb.
17 Huss Livestock Market, Special Bred Hfr & Cow, Kearney, Neb.
17 Performance On The Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Darr Development Center, Cozad, Neb.
18 Cedar Top Ranch 42nd Annual Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
18-23 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Shows & Sales, Kearney, Neb.
20 Lowell Fisher Family Annual Hereford Bull Sale, Spencer, Neb.
22 Swanson Cattle Co. 33rd Annual Balancer & Angus Production, Oxford, Neb.
23 Carlson Cattle Co Annual Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.
24 Ravenscroft Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
25 Frese Angus Annual Angus Bull Sale, Columbus, Neb.
28 Calvo Family Red Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.
29 Lonely Valley Annual Limousin -Limflex & Angus Bull Sale, Creston, Neb.
29 Key Ranch Anual Production Sale, Miller, Neb.
MARCH
1 Bredemeier Angus Annual Production Sale, Falls City, Neb.
2 ARO Arrowsmith Red Angus Bull & Replacement Heifer, Bassett, Neb.
3 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
3 S & S Polled Herefords, 47th Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, Neb.
5 J-6 Farms Annual Bull & Female Sale, Gibbon, Neb.
7 Judd Ranch 42nd Gelbvieh, Balancer & Red Angus Bull Sale, Pomona, KS
8 29th Annual Boyer Limousin & Lim-Flex Production Sale, Liberty, Neb.
8 Gateway Genetics Annual Bull Sale, Pierce, Neb.
9 Tegtmeier Polled Herefords 58th Annual Production Sale, Burchard, Neb.
12 Jagels Angus Cattlemens Cut Annual Production Sale, Mankato, KS
13 Hueftle Cattle Co 17th Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
14 Lienemann Cattle Company Lienetics Annual Bull Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
16 Flatwater Gang Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
17 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
18 York Creek Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Dunlap, Iowa
18 Wagonhammer Ranches 45th Annual Bull Sale, Bartlett, Neb.
19 DBL Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
26 Dethlefs/Treffer 52nd Annual Angus Production Sale, Burwell, Neb.
28 Connealy Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whiteman, Neb.
28 Schweitzer Red Angus Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
APRIL
3 Spring Lake Angus Annual Production Sale, Lynch, Neb.
4 Kraye Angus 29th Annual Bull, Mullen, Neb.
11 University of Nebraska Bull Sale, Lincoln, Neb.