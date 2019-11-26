NOVEMBER
23 Shamrock Livestock Market, Sheep, Goat, O'Neill, Neb.
29 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Day After Thanksgiving Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Annual Thanksgiving Week Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
30 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
30 The Event Simmental Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
DECEMBER
2 CK Cattle Co. Proven Female Sale, Highmore, S.D.
2 Elgin Livestock Sales, Annual Black Angus Influence Feeder Calf, Elgin, Neb.
2 TK Angus, Fall Female & Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
2 West Point Livestock Market, Special Preconditioned Feeder, West Point, Neb.
3 Philip Livestock Auction, Special All Breeds Calf, Philip, S.D.
3 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Breeding Cattle, Atkinson, Neb.
3 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
3 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifers/Cows, Lexington, Neb.
4 Albion Livestock, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
4 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf & Yeraling, Bassett, Neb.
4 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female/Pairs, Dunlap, Iowa
4 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
4 Sheridan Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow, Rushville, Neb.
5 Beatrice 77 Livestock Sales, Fall Bred Cow Special, Beatrice, Neb.
5 Broken Bow Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Broken Bow, Neb.
5 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Calves, Columbus, Neb.
5 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned, Denison, Iowa
5 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Calf & Yearling, Ogallala, Neb.
5 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf, Valentine, Neb.
6 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Burwell, Neb.
6 Cowboy Kind Female Production Sale, Wes Point Livestock, West Point, Neb.
6 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf, Dunlap, Iowa
6 Evans Cattle Co Annual Bull & Female Sale, Cozad, Neb.
6 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Calf & Yrlg, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
6 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
6 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifers/Cow, Lexington, Neb.
6 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Cattle, Wahoo, Neb.
7 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
7 Lonesome River Ranch Annual Angus Bull & Female Sale, Anselmo, Neb.
9 Cross Diamond Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, Neb.
9 Huss Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifer & Cow, Kearney, Neb.
9 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stockcow & Bred Heifer, Ogallala, Neb.
12 T&S Strnad Charolais & Friends Sale, Formosa, KS
15 Trauernicht Simmental Nebraska Platinum Standard Sale, Wymore, Neb.
JANUARY
27 APEX Cattle, Age Advantaged Bull & Bred Heifer Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.