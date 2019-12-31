JANUARY
3 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
3 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Calf & Yrlg, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
3 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
4 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Western Exposure Female, Dunlap, Iowa
4 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
4 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
4 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer, Ogallala, Neb.
6 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
6 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned, Denison, Iowa
6 Elgin Livestock Sales, Feeder Cattle, Elgin, Neb.
6 Huss Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifer & Cow, Kearney, Neb.
6 West Point Livestock Market, Special Preconditioned Feeder, West Point, Neb.
7 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Atkinson, Neb.
7 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
7 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
8 Albion Livestock, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
8 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Cattle, Bassett, Neb.
8 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Female/Pairs & Bulls, Dunlap, Iowa
8 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
8 Sheridan Livestock, Special Weaned Calf, Rushville, Neb.
9 Beatrice 77 Livestock Sales, Bred Cow/Hfr Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
9 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
9 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
9 Denison Livestock, Cattle Sale, Denison, Iowa
9 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder, Ogallala, Neb.
9 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder, Valentine, Neb.
9 West Point Livestock Market, Weekly Bred Female, West Point, Neb.
10 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
10 Connealy Marketing – Northern Video Diamond Ring, Angus Breeding Stock & Angus Feeders Online, www.northernlivestockvideo.com
10 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
10 Ft. Pierre Livestock Market, Special Calf & Yrlg, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
10 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder CAlf, Fullerton, Neb.
10 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
10 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Feeder Cattle, Wahoo, Neb.
11 Albion Livestock, Bred Heifer/Bred Cows, Albion, Neb.
11 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Bred Hfr, Bassett, Neb.
11 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
11 Ft. Pierre Livestock market, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
11 Orton Red Angus Annual Production Sale, Bassett, Neb.
14 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifer/Cows, Lexington, Neb.
21 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
23 Marcy Cattle Co & March Livestock 59th Annual Angus Bull Sale, Gordon, Neb.
25 J & C Simmentals 25th Annual & Female Sale, West Point Livestock Auction, West Point, Neb.
25 Melcher Herefords Open House & Online Bull Sale, Page, Neb.
27 APEX Cattle, Age Advantaged Bull & Bred Heifer Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.
27 Bullis Creek Ranch Annual Red Angus & Limousin Production Sale, Burwell, Neb.
30 Ridder Hereford Ranch Annual Production Sale, Callaway, Neb.
FEBRUARY
2 Hartman Cattle Co. 5th Annual Simmental Bull Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
3 Taubenheim Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.
3 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb.
4 Babcock Angus Family Traditions, Long Pine, Neb.
7 Spring Valley Ranch Annual Angus Bull Sale, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb.
7 Poss Angus Annual Production Sale, Scotia, Neb.
14 Lemke Cattle Bull & Heifer Sale, Lawrence, Neb.
17 Performance On The Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Darr Development Center, Cozad, Neb.
MARCH
3 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
7 Judd Ranch 42nd Gelbvieh, Balancer & Red Angus Bull Sale, Pomona, KS
17 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.