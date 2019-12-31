JANUARY

3 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa

3 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Calf & Yrlg, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

3 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.

4 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Western Exposure Female, Dunlap, Iowa

4 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.

4 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

4 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer, Ogallala, Neb.

6 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.

6 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned, Denison, Iowa

6 Elgin Livestock Sales, Feeder Cattle, Elgin, Neb.

6 Huss Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifer & Cow, Kearney, Neb.

6 West Point Livestock Market, Special Preconditioned Feeder, West Point, Neb.

7 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Atkinson, Neb.

7 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.

7 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.

8 Albion Livestock, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.

8 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Cattle, Bassett, Neb.

8 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Female/Pairs & Bulls, Dunlap, Iowa

8 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.

8 Sheridan Livestock, Special Weaned Calf, Rushville, Neb.

9 Beatrice 77 Livestock Sales, Bred Cow/Hfr Sale, Beatrice, Neb.

9 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.

9 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.

9 Denison Livestock, Cattle Sale, Denison, Iowa

9 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder, Ogallala, Neb.

9 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder, Valentine, Neb.

9 West Point Livestock Market, Weekly Bred Female, West Point, Neb. 

10 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.

10 Connealy Marketing – Northern Video Diamond Ring, Angus Breeding Stock & Angus Feeders Online, www.northernlivestockvideo.com

10 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa

10 Ft. Pierre Livestock Market, Special Calf & Yrlg, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

10 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder CAlf, Fullerton, Neb.

10 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.

10 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Feeder Cattle, Wahoo, Neb.

11 Albion Livestock, Bred Heifer/Bred Cows, Albion, Neb.

11 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Bred Hfr, Bassett, Neb.

11 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.

11 Ft. Pierre Livestock market, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

11 Orton Red Angus Annual Production Sale, Bassett, Neb.

14 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifer/Cows, Lexington, Neb.

21 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.

23 Marcy Cattle Co & March Livestock 59th Annual Angus Bull Sale, Gordon, Neb.

25 J & C Simmentals 25th Annual & Female Sale, West Point Livestock Auction, West Point, Neb.

25 Melcher Herefords Open House & Online Bull Sale, Page, Neb.

27 APEX Cattle, Age Advantaged Bull & Bred Heifer Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.

27 Bullis Creek Ranch Annual Red Angus & Limousin Production Sale, Burwell, Neb.

30 Ridder Hereford Ranch Annual Production Sale, Callaway, Neb.

FEBRUARY

2 Hartman Cattle Co. 5th Annual Simmental Bull Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.

3 Taubenheim Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.

3 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb.

4 Babcock Angus Family Traditions, Long Pine, Neb.

7 Spring Valley Ranch Annual Angus Bull Sale, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb.

7 Poss Angus Annual Production Sale, Scotia, Neb.

14 Lemke Cattle Bull & Heifer Sale, Lawrence, Neb.

17 Performance On The Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Darr Development Center, Cozad, Neb.

MARCH

3 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.

7 Judd Ranch 42nd Gelbvieh, Balancer & Red Angus Bull Sale, Pomona, KS

17 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.

