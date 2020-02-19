FEBRUARY
21 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Burwell, Neb.
21 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Calf/Yrlg/Replacement Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
21 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
21 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
22 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ericson, Neb.
22 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
22 Swanson Cattle Co. 33rd Annual Balancer & Angus Production, Oxford, Neb.
23 Carlson Cattle Co Annual Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.
24 Ravenscroft Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
24 West Point Livestock Market, Special Preconditioned Feeder, West Point, Neb.
25 Atkinson Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
25 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.
25 Creighton Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Creighton, Neb.
25 Frese Angus Annual Angus Bull Sale, Columbus, Neb.
25 Philip Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Cattle, Philip, S.D.
26 Albion Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
26 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Cattle, Bassett, Neb.
26 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
27 Broken Bow Livestock, Special All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
27 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
27 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Preconditioned, Denison, Iowa
27 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Stocker Feeder, Ogallala, Neb.
27 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Feeder & Replacement, Valentine, Neb.
27 Valentine Livestock, Cattle Sale, Valentine, Neb.
27 West Point Livestock Market, Wkly/Bred Female, West Point, Neb.
28 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf, Burwell, Neb.
28 Calvo Family Red Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.
28 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Grass/Feeder/Replacement, Ft Pierre, S.D.
28 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
28 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
29 Lonely Valley Annual Limousin -Limflex & Angus Bull Sale, Creston, Neb.
29 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
29 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
29 Key Ranch Annual Production Sale, Miller, Neb.
MARCH
1 Bredemeier Angus Annual Production Sale, Falls City, Neb.
2 ARO Arrowsmith Red Angus Bull & Replacement Heifer, Bassett, Neb.
2 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Ericson, Neb.
3 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
3 S & S Polled Herefords, 47th Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, Neb.
5 J-6 Farms Annual Bull & Female Sale, Gibbon, Neb.
5 Valentine Livestock Auction, Dispersion Sale, Valentine, Neb.
7 Judd Ranch 42nd Gelbvieh, Balancer & Red Angus Bull Sale, Pomona, Kan.
7 Flying H Annual Bull Sale, Araphoe, Neb.
7 Mason Angus & Sim Angus Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
8 29th Annual Boyer Limousin & Lim-Flex Production Sale, Liberty, Neb.
8 Gateway Genetics Annual Bull Sale, Pierce, Neb.
9 Tegtmeier Polled Herefords 58th Annual Production Sale, Burchard, Neb.
12 Jagels Angus Cattlemens Cut Annual Production Sale, Mankato, KS
13 Hueftle Cattle Co 17th Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
13 24th Annual T-Bone Angus Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
14 Lienemann Cattle Company Lienetics Annual Bull Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
14 D&D Cattle Co., Selling Red and Black Angus Bulls, North Platte, Neb.
15 Gonsior Simmentals Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
16 Flatwater Gang Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
17 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
17 Bartles Angus Annual Production Sale, Riverton, Neb.
18 York Creek Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Dunlap, Iowa
18 Wagonhammer Ranches 45th Annual Bull Sale, Bartlett, Neb.
18 Woodbury Farms 9th Annual Bull 7 Female Sale, Overbrook, Kan.
19 DBL Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
21 Gardells Lazy Four Angus Annual Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
26 Dethlefs/Treffer 52nd Annual Angus Production Sale, Burwell, Neb.
28 Connealy Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whiteman, Neb.
28 Schweitzer Red Angus Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
28 Schuler Red Angus 38th Annual Bull Sale, Bridgeport, Neb.
APRIL
3 Spring Lake Angus Annual Production Sale, Lynch, Neb.
4 Kraye Angus 29th Annual Bull, Mullen, Neb.
11 University of Nebraska Bull Sale, Lincoln, Neb.