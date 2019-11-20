NOVEMBER
23 Shamrock Livestock Market, Sheep, Goat, Pig, Horse Sale, O’Neill, Neb.
23 Bear Mountain Fall Female & Bull Sale, Palisade, Neb.
23 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
23 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr & Fall Pairs, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
23 Sonderup Charolais Ranch, Annual Female Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
25 Connealy Angus, Fall Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
25 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow, Fullerton, Neb.
25 West Point Livestock Market, Special All Class Feeder, West Point, Neb.
26 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
27 Bassett Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow, Bred Hfr & Pair, Bassett, Neb.
27 Huss Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifer & Cow, Kearney, Neb.
27 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
28 Broken Bow Livestock, No Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
29 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Day After Thanksgiving Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
29 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Annual Thanksgiving Week Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
30 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
30 The Event Simmental Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
DECEMBER
2 TK Angus, Fall Female & Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
2 CK Cattle Co. Proven Female Sale, Highmore, S.D.
3 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Bred Hfr/Cow, Lexington, Neb.
5 Beatrice 77 Livestock Sales, Fall Bred Cow Special, Beatrice, Neb.
6 Evans Cattle Co Annual Bull & Female Sale, Cozad, Neb.
6 Cowboy Kind Female Production Sale, Wes Point Livestock, West Point, Neb.
7 Lonesome River Ranch Annual Angus Bull & Female Sale, Anselmo, Neb.
9 Cross Diamond Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Betrand, Neb.
12 T&S Strnad Charolais & Friends Sale, Formosa, KS
15 Trauernicht Simmental Nebraska Platinum Standard Sale, Wymore, Neb.
JANUARY
27 APEX Cattle, Age Advantaged Bull & Bred Heifer Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.