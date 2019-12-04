DECEMBER
6 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Burwell, Neb.
6 Cowboy Kind Female Production Sale, Wes Point Livestock, West Point, Neb.
6 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf, Dunlap, Iowa
6 Evans Cattle Co Annual Bull & Female Sale, Cozad, Neb.
6 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Calf & Yrlg, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
6 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
6 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifers/Cow, Lexington, Neb.
6 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Cattle, Wahoo, Neb.
7 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
7 Lonesome River Ranch Annual Angus Bull & Female Sale, Anselmo, Neb.
9 Cross Diamond Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Bertrand, Neb.
9 Elgin Livestock, Bred Heifers/Bred Cows, Elgin, Neb.
9 Huss Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifer & Cow, Kearney, Neb.
9 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stockcow & Bred Heifer, Ogallala, Neb.
10 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Calf, Atkinson, Neb.
10 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Columbus, Neb.
10 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
10 Pender Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow, Pender, Neb.
10 Philip Livestock Auction, Special All Breeds Calf/Stock Cow & Bred Heifer,
Philip, S.D.
11 Albion Livestock, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
11 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf, Bassett, Neb.
11 Dunlap Livestock, Topf Ranch Female, Dunlap, Iowa
11 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
11 Sheridan Livestock, Special Weaned Calf, Rushville, Neb.
12 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
12 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
12 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling, Denison, Neb.
12 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Calf & Yearling, Ogallala, Neb.
12 T&S Strnad Charolais & Friends Sale, Formosa, KS
12 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female, Valentine, Neb.
13 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
13 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
13 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Annual Weaned & Preconditioned Calf & Yrlg, Ft Pierre, S.D.
13 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
14 Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
14 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
14 Albion Livestock, Special Holiday Bred Heifer & Bred Cow & Pair, Albion, Neb.
15 Trauernicht Simmental Nebraska Platinum Standard Sale, Wymore, Neb.
16 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stockcow & Bred Heifer,
Ogallala, Neb.
JANUARY
21 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
27 APEX Cattle, Age Advantaged Bull & Bred Heifer Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.
MARCH
17 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.