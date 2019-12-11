DECEMBER
13 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
13 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
13 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Annual Weaned & Preconditioned Calf & Yrlg, Ft Pierre, S.D.
13 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
14 Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
14 Albion Livestock, Special Holiday Bred Heifer & Bred Cow & Pair, Albion, Neb.
14 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
15 Trauernicht Simmental Nebraska Platinum Standard Sale, Wymore, Neb.
16 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle, Elgin, Neb.
16 Huss Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifer & Cow, Kearney, Neb.
16 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stockcow & Bred Heifer, Ogallala, Neb.
16 Shamrock Livestock, Regular Cattle, O’Neill, Neb.
16 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Bred Cow & Bred Hfrs & Pairs, Wahoo, Neb.
16 West Point Livestock Market, Special Preconditioned Feeder, West Point, Neb.
17 Atkinson Livestock, Special Breeding Cattle, Atkinson, Neb.
17 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
17 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
17 Pender Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Pender, Neb.
18 Albion Livestock, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
18 Bassett Livestock Auction, Holiday Special Bred Cow & Bred Hfr, Bassett, Neb.
18 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female, Dunlap, Iowa
18 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
19 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
19 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.
19 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned, Denison, Iowa
19 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Special Calf & Yearling, Ogallala, Neb.
19 Valentine Livestock, Special Spring Calf, Valentine, Neb.
19 West Point Livestock Market, Wkly/Special Bred Female, West Point, Neb.
20 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
20 Ft Pierre Livestock, Big Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
20 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
20 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
21 Creighton Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Creighton, Neb.
21 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Holiday Bred Cow & Hfr, Ericson, Neb.
JANUARY
21 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
27 APEX Cattle, Age Advantaged Bull & Bred Heifer Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.
MARCH
7 Judd Ranch 42nd Gelbvieh, Balancer & Red Angus Bull Sale, Pomona, KS
17 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.