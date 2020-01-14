JANUARY
17 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & heifer, Burwell, Neb.
17 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
17 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Calf Yrlg & Replacement Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
17 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
17 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
18 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
18 Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
20 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Fullerton, Neb.
21 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
21 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Ericson, Neb.
23 Marcy Cattle Co & March Livestock 59th Annual Angus Bull Sale, Gordon, Neb.
25 J & C Simmentals 25th Bull & Heifer Sale, West Point Livestock Auction, West Point, Neb.
25 Melcher Herefords Open House & Online Bull Sale, Page, Neb.
27 APEX Cattle, Age Advantaged Bull & Bred Heifer Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.
27 Bullis Creek Ranch Annual Red Angus & Limousin Production Sale, Burwell, Neb.
29 Bear Mountain Angus Annual Bull & Female Sale, Palisade, Neb.
30 Ridder Hereford Ranch Annual Production Sale, Callaway, Neb.
FEBRUARY
1 Upstream Ranch Annual Hereford Production Sale, Taylor, Neb.
1 Blue River Gang Annual Angus & Simmental Production Sale, Rising City, Neb.
2 Hartman Cattle Co. 5th Annual Simmental Bull Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
3 Taubenheim Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.
3 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb.
4 Babcock Angus Annual Production, Long Pine, Neb.
4 TK Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
5 Seevers Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
7 Spring Valley Ranch Annual Angus Bull Sale, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb.
7 Poss Angus Annual Production Sale, Scotia, Neb.
10 Logterman Family Hereford & Angus Annual Production, Valentine, Neb.
11 Werning Cattle Co Annual Simmental & Angus Production Sale, Emery, SD
12 Broberg Charolais Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, Neb.
12 Jindra Angus Annual Production Sale, Clarkson, Neb.
13 Green Valley Cattle Annual Angus Production, Atkinson, Neb.
13 Felt Farms Brand of Excellence Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.
14 Lemke Cattle Bull & Heifer Sale, Lawrence, Neb.
15 Minert/Simonsen Angus Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, Neb.
15 Overmiller Gelbvieh & Red Angus Annual Production Sale, Smith Center, KS
16 Trauernicht Simmentals 45th Annual Bull Sale, Wymore, Neb.
17 Performance On The Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Darr Development Center, Cozad, Neb.
18 Cedar Top Ranch 42nd Annual Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
18-23 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Shows & Sales, Kearney, Neb.
20 Lowell Fisher Family Annual Hereford Bull Sale, Spencer, Neb.
22 Swanson Cattle Co. 33rd Annual Balancer & Angus Production, Oxford, Neb.
24 Ravenscroft Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
25 Frese Angus Annual Angus Bull Sale, Columbus, Neb.
28 Calvo Family Red Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.
MARCH
1 Bredemeier Angus Annual Production Sale, Falls City, Neb.
3 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
7 Judd Ranch 42nd Gelbvieh, Balancer & Red Angus Bull Sale, Pomona, KS
9 Tegtmeier Polled Herefords 58th Annual Production Sale, Burchard, Neb.
17 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
28 Connealy Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whiteman, Neb.