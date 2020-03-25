MARCH
27 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Video Pair Auction, Burwell, Neb.
27 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass Feeder Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
27 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Weigh-Up Only, Lexington, Neb.
28 Connealy Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whiteman, Neb.
28 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
28 Schuler Red Angus 38th Annual Bull Sale, Bridgeport, Neb.
28 Schweitzer Red Angus Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
28 Weers Farms Working Class Bull & Female Sale, Fairbury, Neb.
APRIL
1 Albion Livestock Market, Feeder Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.30
1 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Back to Grass Feeder Cattle, Bassett, Neb.29
1 Dunlap Livestock, Special Female/Pairs & Breeding Bull Auction, Dunlap, Iowa30
1 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.29
1 Ogallala Livestock Market, Special Stockcow & Bred Heifer Sale, Ogallala, Neb.29
2 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.30
2 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.29
2 TA Cattle Co Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb. 24
2 West Point Livestock, Wkly/Bred/Pairs, West Point, Neb.29
2 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Pairs, Valentine, Neb.30
3 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Burwell, Neb.29
3 Dunlap Livestock, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
3 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Pairs Sale, Ft Pierre, SD31
3 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb. 31
3 Spring Lake Angus Annual Production Sale, Lynch, Neb. 21
4 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.31
4 Kraye Angus 29th Annual Bull Sale, Mullen, Neb. 25
5 Hassebrook Charolais Ranch HC Annual Bull Sale, Albion, Neb. 23
9 Sonderup Charolais Annual Bull Sale, Fullerton, Neb. 26
11 University of Nebraska Bull Sale, Online & Phone Auction Only28
11 Hebbert Charolais Bulls, 38th Annual Bull Sale, Hyannis, Neb.
14 Oakwater Ranch 37th Annual Charolais Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.