June
5 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
5 Ft Pierre Livestock, 23rd Annual WLAC Anniversary Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
8 Elgin Livestock Sales, Special Feeder Cattle /Weigh Cows & Bulls, Elgin, Neb.
9 Atkinson Livestock Market, Anniversary Sale, Special Breeding & Feeder Cattle, Atkinson, Neb.
9 Creighton Livestock Market, Cow-Calf Pairs Auction, Creighton, Neb.
10 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Cow/Calf Pair & Stockcow w/Regular Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
11 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.
12 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Weigh Up Auction, Burwell, Neb.
12 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Pairs & Bred Cattle Sale, Ft Pierre, SD
12 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
13 Ericson Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
17 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.