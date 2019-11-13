NOVEMBER
15 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Spring Calf, Burwell, Neb.
15 Dunlap Livestock Market, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
15 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Big Special Calf & Yrlg, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
15 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
15 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
15 Warner Beef Genetics Genetic Opportunities Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
16 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.30
16 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr & Fall Pairs, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
16 Woodhill Farms Angus Female Sale, Viroqua, WI
18 Elgin Livestock Market, Feeder/Weigh Cow, Elgin, Neb.
18 Shamrock Livestock Market, Weigh Up, O’Neill, Neb.
18 Valentine Livestock Market, Special Bred Female, Valentine, Neb.
18 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Pair/Bred Cow/Bred Hfr, Wahoo, Neb.
19 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Calf, Atkinson, Neb.
19 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
19 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Female/pairs & Breeding Bull, Dunlap, Iowa
19 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Ericson, Neb.
19 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
19 Pender Livestock Market, Special Feeder Cattle, Pender, Neb.
19 Phillip Livestock Auction, Special All Breeds Calf, Stock cow & Bred Hfr, Philip, S.D.
20 Albion Livestock, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
20 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf & Yearling, Bassett, Neb.
20 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
21 Broken Bow Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder, Broken Bow, Neb.
21 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.
21 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling, Denison, Iowa
21 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Special Calf & Yearling, Ogallala, Neb.
21 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Spring Calf, Valentine, Neb.
21 West Point Livestock Market, Special All Class Feeder, West Point, Neb.
22 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Spring Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
22 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/ Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
22 Ft Pierre Livestock, Big Special Calf & Yrlg, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
22 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
22 Hague Angus Ranch Forage Raised Bull Sale, Crawford, Neb.
22 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
23 Shamrock Livestock Market, Sheep, Goat, Pig, Horse Sale,
O’Neill, Neb.
23 Bear Mountain Fall Female & Bull Sale, Palisade, Neb.
23 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
23 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr & Fall Pairs, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
23 Sonderup Charolais Ranch, Annual Female Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
25 Connealy Angus, Fall Bull Sale, Whitman, Neb.
25 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow, Fullerton, Neb.
25 West Point Livestock Market, Special All Class Feeder, West Point, Neb.
27 Huss Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifer & Cow, Kearney, Neb.
30 The Event Simmental Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
DECEMBER
2 TK Angus, Fall Female & Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
2 CK Cattle Co. Proven Female Sale, Highmore, S.D.
6 Evans Cattle Co Annual Bull & Female Sale, Cozad, Neb.
6 Cowboy Kind Female Production Sale, Wes Point Livestock,
West Point, Neb.
7 Lonesome River Ranch Annual Angus Bull & Female Sale, Anselmo, Neb.
9 Cross Diamond Cattle Co, Annual Production Sale, Betrand, Neb.
12 T&S Strnad Charolais & Friends Sale, Formosa, KS
15 Nebraska Platinum Standard Sale, Wymore, Neb.
JANUARY
27 APEX Cattle, Age Advantaged Bull & Bred Heifer Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.