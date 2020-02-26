FEBRUARY
28 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf, Burwell, Neb.
28 Calvo Family Red Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.
28 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Grass/Feeder/Replacement, Ft Pierre, S.D.
28 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
28 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
29 Lonely Valley Annual Limousin -Limflex & Angus Bull Sale, Creston, Neb.
29 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
29 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
29 Key Ranch Annual Production Sale, Miller, Neb.
MARCH
1 Bredemeier Angus Annual Production Sale, Falls City, Neb.
2 ARO Arrowsmith Red Angus Bull & Replacement Heifer, Bassett, Neb.
2 Elgin Livestock, Feeder Cattle, Elgin, Neb.
2 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Ericson, Neb.
3 Atkinson Livestock, Regular Auction, Atkinson, Neb.
3 Creighton Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Creighton, Neb.
3 S & S Polled Herefords, 47th Annual Production Sale, Guide Rock, Neb.
3 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
4 Albion Livestock Market, Bred Cows & Weighups, Albion, Neb.
4 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow, Bassett, Neb.
4 Dunlap Livestock, Special Bred Female/Pairs/Breeding Bulls, Dunlap, Iowa
4 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
4 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stockcow & Bred Hfr, Ogallala, Neb.
5 J-6 Farms Annual Bull & Female Sale, Gibbon, Neb.
5 Broken Bow Livestock Market, Special All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
5 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.
5 Denison Livestock Auction, Special Calf & Yearling, Denison, Iowa
5 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stocker & Feeder, Ogallala, Neb.
5 Valentine Livestock Auction, Dispersion Sale, Valentine, Neb.
5 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female, Valentine, Neb.
6 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
6 Dunlap Livestock, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
6 Lexington Livestock Auction, Bred Cow Sale, Lexington, Neb.
6 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass & Feeder & Replacement, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
6 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Feeder Cattle, Wahoo, Neb.
7 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
7 Ericson-Spalding Livestock Market, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
7 Flying H Annual Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
7 Judd Ranch 42nd Gelbvieh, Balancer & Red Angus Bull Sale, Pomona, Kan.
7 Mason Angus & Sim Angus Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
8 29th Annual Boyer Limousin & Lim-Flex Production Sale, Liberty, Neb.
8 Gateway Genetics Annual Bull Sale, Pierce, Neb.
9 Huss Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifer & Cow, Kearney, Neb.
9 Tegtmeier Polled Herefords 58th Annual Production Sale, Burchard, Neb.
10 Pender Livestock, Cattle Sale, Pender, Neb.
12 Jagels Angus Cattlemens Cut Annual Production Sale, Mankato, KS
13 Hueftle Cattle Co 17th Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
13 24th Annual T-Bone Angus Production Sale, Atkinson, Neb.
14 Lienemann Cattle Company Lienetics Annual Bull Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
15 Gonsior Simmentals Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
16 Flatwater Gang Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
17 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
17 Bartles Angus Annual Production Sale, Riverton, Neb.
18 York Creek Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Dunlap, Iowa
18 Wagonhammer Ranches 45th Annual Bull Sale, Bartlett, Neb.
18 Woodbury Farms 9th Annual Bull 7 Female Sale, Overbrook, Kan.
19 DBL Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
21 Gardells Lazy Four Angus Annual Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
21 23rd Annual Best of All Worlds Sale, Gelbvieh, Angus, Balancer, Simmental, Red Angus Bulls & Hfrs, David City, Neb.
26 Dethlefs/Treffer 52nd Annual Angus Production Sale, Burwell, Neb.
28 Connealy Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whiteman, Neb.
28 Schweitzer Red Angus Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
28 Schuler Red Angus 38th Annual Bull Sale, Bridgeport, Neb.
APRIL
3 Spring Lake Angus Annual Production Sale, Lynch, Neb.
4 Kraye Angus 29th Annual Bull, Mullen, Neb.
11 University of Nebraska Bull Sale, Lincoln, Neb.