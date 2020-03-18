MARCH
20 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Video Pair, Burwell, Neb.
20 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
20 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
20 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
20 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special All Class Cattle, Wahoo, Neb.
21 23rd Annual Best of All Worlds Sale, Gelbvieh, Angus, Balancer, Simmental, Red Angus Bulls & Hfrs, David City, Neb.
21 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
21 Gardells Lazy Four Angus Annual Production Sale, Kearney, Neb.
23 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Pair & Bred Cow, Fullerton, Neb.
23 West Point Livestock Market, Special Preconditioned Feeder, West Point,
Neb.
24 Creighton Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Creighton, Neb.
24 Philip Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Philip, S.D.
25 Albion Livestock Market, Feeder Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
25 Bassett Livestock Auction, Dvorak Brothers Ranches Red Angus Bull Auction, Bassett, Neb.
25 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.
26 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
26 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Cattle, Columbus, Neb.
26 Denison Livestock Auction, Western Iowa Preconditioned Sale, Denison, Neb.
26 Dethlefs/Treffer 52nd Annual Angus Production Sale, Burwell, Neb.
26 Valentine Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female, Valentine, Neb.
27 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Video Pair Auction, Burwell, Neb.
27 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Grass Feeder Replacement Hfr Sale, Ft. Pierre,
S.D.
27 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Weigh-Up Only, Lexington, Neb.
28 Connealy Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whiteman, Neb.
28 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
28 Schuler Red Angus 38th Annual Bull Sale, Bridgeport, Neb.
28 Schweitzer Red Angus Production Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
28 Weers Farms Working Class Bull & Female Sale, Fairbury, Neb.
APRIL
2 TA Cattle Co Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.
2 Valentine Livestock Auction, Replacement Heifer, Valentine, Neb.
3 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington,
Neb.
3 Spring Lake Angus Annual Production Sale, Lynch, Neb.
4 Kraye Angus 29th Annual Bull Sale, Mullen, Neb.
5 Hassebrook Charolais Ranch HC Annual Bull Sale, Albion, Neb.
9 Sonderup Charolais Annual Bull Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
11 University of Nebraska Bull Sale, Online & Phone Auction Only
11 Hebbert Charolais Bulls, 38th Annual Bull Sale, Hyannis, Neb.
14 Oakwater Ranch 37th Annual Charolais Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.