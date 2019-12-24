DECEMBER
27 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Holiday Cow Classic, Burwell, Neb.
27 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.
27 Dunlap Livestock Auction, All Class Cattle, Dunlap, Iowa
27 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Year End Cattle Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
28 Knoxville Regional Livestock, Special Bred Cow/Heifer/Pair/Bull, Knoxville, Iowa
28 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
29 Bruhn’s Incredible Female Auction, Dunlap Livestock Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
30 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Holiday Bred Cow, Fullerton, Neb.
30 Huss Livestock Market, Year End Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
30 Huss Livestock, Special End of Year, Kearney, Neb.
JANUARY
2 Broken Bow Livestock Market, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
2 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned, Denison, Iowa
3 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
3 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Calf & Yrlg, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
3 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
4 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Western Exposure Female, Dunlap, Iowa
4 Ericson-Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
4 Ft Pierre Livestock Auction, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
4 Ogallala Livestock Auction Market, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer, Ogallala, Neb.
6 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
6 Huss Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifer & Cow, Kearney, Neb.
10 Connealy Marketing – Northern Video Diamond Ring, Angus Breeding Stock & Angus Feeders Online, www.northernlivestockvideo.com
11 Orton Red Angus Annual Production Sale, Bassett, Neb.
21 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
23 Marcy Cattle Co & March Livestock 59th Annual Angus Bull Sale, Gordon, Neb.
25 Melcher Herefords Open House & Online Bull Sale, Page, Neb.
27 APEX Cattle, Age Advantaged Bull & Bred Heifer Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.
27 Bullis Creek Ranch Annual Red Angus & Limousin Production Sale, Burwell, Neb.
FEBRUARY
3 Taubenheim Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.
7 Poss Angus Annual Production Sale, Scotia, Neb.
14 Lemke Cattle Bull & Heifer Sale, Lawrence, Neb.
17 Performance On The Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Darr Development Center, Cozad, Neb.
MARCH
3 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
7 Judd Ranch 42nd Gelbvieh, Balancer & Red Angus Bull Sale, Pomona, KS
17 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.