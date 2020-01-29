JANUARY
31 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
31 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
31 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg/Replc Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
31 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
31 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
FEBRUARY
1 Blue River Gang Annual Angus & Simmental Production Sale, Rising City, Neb.
1 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
1 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
1 Upstream Ranch Annual Hereford Production Sale, Taylor, Neb.
2 Hartman Cattle Co. 5th Annual Simmental Bull Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
3 Elgin Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle & Breeding Hfr, Elgin, Neb.16A
3 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb.
3 Taubenheim Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.
4 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Feeder & Replacement Heifer, Atkinson, Neb.
4 Babcock Angus Annual Production, Long Pine, Neb.
4 Creighton Livestock Market, Feeder Calves, Creighton, Neb.
4 North Platte Stockyards, Cattle Sale, North Platte, Neb.
4 TK Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
5 Albion Livestock, Cattle Sale, Albion, Neb.
5 Bassett Livestock Auction, RJ Cline Angus Bull & Special Feeder, Bassett, Neb.
5 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Bred Female/Pairs/ Breeding Bulls, Dunlap, Iowa
5 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
5 Seevers Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
6 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
6 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Calves, Columbus, Neb.
6 Denison Livestock, Special Calf & Yearling, Denison, Iowa
6 Valentine, Livestock, Special Feeder & Replacement Heifer, Valentine, Neb.
7 Burwell Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Burwell, Neb.
7 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
7 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
7 Poss Angus Annual Production Sale, Scotia, Neb.
7 Spring Valley Ranch Annual Angus Bull Sale, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb.
7 Wahoo Livestock Sales, Special Feeder Cattle, Wahoo, Neb.
8 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle, Ericson, Neb.
8 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Hfr, Ogallala, Neb.
10 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow & Heifer, Fullerton, Neb.
10 Logterman Family Hereford & Angus Annual Production, Valentine, Neb.
11 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Bred Cow/Heifer, Lexington, Neb.
11 Werning Cattle Co Annual Simmental & Angus Production Sale, Emery, SD
12 Broberg Charolais Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, Neb.
12 Jindra Angus Annual Production Sale, Clarkson, Neb.
13 Felt Farms Brand of Excellence Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.
13 Green Valley Cattle Annual Angus Production, Atkinson, Neb.
13 Rifle Creek Cattle Co, 2nd Annual Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
14 Lemke Cattle Bull & Heifer Sale, Lawrence, Neb.
15 Ames Simmentals, Bulls & Heifers For Sale, Wymore, Neb.
15 Bruhn Cattle, The Incredible Bull Sale, Mapleton, Iowa
15 Minert/Simonsen Angus Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, Neb.
15 Overmiller Gelbvieh & Red Angus Annual Production Sale, Smith Center, KS
16 Bruning Farms Annual Angus Production Sale, Fairbury, Neb.
16 Trauernicht Simmentals 45th Annual Bull Sale, Wymore, Neb.
17 Performance On The Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Darr Development Center, Cozad, Neb.
18 Cedar Top Ranch 42nd Annual Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
18-23 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Shows & Sales, Kearney, Neb.
20 Lowell Fisher Family Annual Hereford Bull Sale, Spencer, Neb.
22 Swanson Cattle Co. 33rd Annual Balancer & Angus Production, Oxford, Neb.
23 Carlson Cattle Co Annual Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.
24 Ravenscroft Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
25 Frese Angus Annual Angus Bull Sale, Columbus, Neb.
28 Calvo Family Red Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.
29 Lonely Valley Annual Limousin -Limflex & Angus Bull sale at the farm near Creston Neb.
MARCH
1 Bredemeier Angus Annual Production Sale, Falls City, Neb.
2 ARO Arrowsmith Red Angus Bull & Replacement Heifer, Bassett, Neb.
3 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
5 J-6 Farms Annual Bull & Female Sale, Gibbon, Neb.
7 Judd Ranch 42nd Gelbvieh, Balancer & Red Angus Bull Sale, Pomona, KS
8 29th Annual Boyer Limousin & Lim-Flex Production Sale, Liberty, Neb.
8 Gateway Genetics Annual Bull Sale, Pierce, Neb.
9 Tegtmeier Polled Herefords 58th Annual Production Sale, Burchard, Neb.
12 Jagels Angus Cattlemens Cut Annual Production Sale, Belleville, KS
13 Hueftle Cattle Co 17th Annual Red Angus Bull Sale, Cozad, Neb.
14 Lienemann Cattle Company Lienetics Annual Bull Sale, Beatrice, Neb.
16 Flatwater Gang Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
17 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
18 York Creek Red Angus 9th Annual Bull Sale, Dunlap, Iowa
18 Wagonhammer Ranches 45th Annual Bull Sale, Bartlett, Neb.
19 DBL Annual Production Sale, Fullerton, Neb.
26 Dethlefs/Treffer 52nd Annual Angus Production Sale, Burwell, Neb.
28 Connealy Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whiteman, Neb.
APRIL
3 Spring Lake Angus Annual Production Sale, Lynch, Neb.
4 Kraye Angus 29th Annual Bull, Mullen, Neb.
11 University of Nebraska Bull Sale, Lincoln, Neb.