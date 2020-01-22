JANUARY
24 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
24 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Western Iowa Preconditioned Calf & Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
24 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf & Yrlg & Replacement Hfr, X, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
24 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
24 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.
25 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
25 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr & Weigh up, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
25 J & C Simmentals 25th Bull & Heifer Sale, West Point Livestock Auction, West Point, Neb.
25 Melcher Herefords Open House & Online Bull Sale, Page, Neb.
27 APEX Cattle, Age Advantaged Bull & Bred Heifer Sale, Dannebrog, Neb.
27 Bullis Creek Ranch Annual Red Angus & Limousin Production Sale, Burwell, Neb.
27 Huss Livestock Market, Special Bred Heifer & Cow, Kearney, Neb.
27 West Point Livestock Auction, Special Pre Conditioned Feeder Auction, West Point, Neb.
28 Atkinson Livestock Market, Special Breeding Cattle, Atkinson, Neb.
28 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.
28 Creighton Livestock Market, Cattle Sale, Creighton, Neb.
28 Philip Livestock Auction, XX, Philip, S.D.
29 Albion Livestock, Bred Heifers/Bred Cows, Albion, Neb.
29 Bassett Livestock Auction, Special Feeder Cattle, Bassett, Neb.
29 Bear Mountain Angus Annual Bull & Female Sale, Palisade, Neb.
29 Huss Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Kearney, Neb.
30 Broken Bow Livestock, Special All Class Cattle, Broken Bow, Neb.
30 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Cattle Sale, Columbus, Neb.
30 Denison Livestock, Western IA Preconditioned, Denison, Iowa
30 Ogallala Livestock Auction, Special Stocker & Feeder, Ogallala, Neb.
30 Ridder Hereford Ranch Annual Production Sale, Callaway, Neb.
30 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder & Replacement Heifer, Valentine, Neb.
30 West Point Livestock Auction, Wkly/All Class Feeders, West Point, Neb.
31 Burwell Livestock Market, Special Calf & Feeder, Burwell, Neb.
31 Dunlap Livestock Auction, Special Calf/Yrlg, Dunlap, Iowa
31 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg/Replc Hfr, Ft Pierre, S.D.
31 Fullerton Livestock Market, Special Feeder Calf, Fullerton, Neb.
31 Lexington Livestock Market, Special Calf/Feeder, Lexington, Neb.
FEBRUARY
1 Ft. Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Hfr, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
1 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.
1 Upstream Ranch Annual Hereford Production Sale, Taylor, Neb.
1 Blue River Gang Annual Angus & Simmental Production Sale, Rising City, Neb.
1-4 Bartos/Frederick Angus, Annual Production Sale
2 Hartman Cattle Co. 5th Annual Simmental Bull Sale, Tecumseh, Neb.
3 Taubenheim Gelbvieh Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.
3 Mike Sitz Angus Ranch Bull Sale, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb.
4 Babcock Angus Annual Production, Long Pine, Neb.
4 TK Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
5 Seevers Angus Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
7 Spring Valley Ranch Annual Angus Bull Sale, Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Neb.
7 Poss Angus Annual Production Sale, Scotia, Neb.
7 Cow Camp Ranch, Annual Spring Bull Sale, Lost Springs, Kan.
7 Ohlrichs, Commercial Man’s Bull Sale, Norfolk, Neb.
8 Weaver Ranches, 2020 Private Treaty Bull & Heifer Sale, Moville, Iowa
10 Logterman Family Hereford & Angus Annual Production, Valentine, Neb.
11 Werning Cattle Co Annual Simmental & Angus Production Sale, Emery, SD
11 Raven Angus, Annual Production Sale, Colome, S.D.
12 Broberg Charolais Annual Bull Sale, Tilden, Neb.
12 Jindra Angus Annual Production Sale, Clarkson, Neb.
13 Green Valley Cattle Annual Angus Production, Atkinson, Neb.
13 Rifle Creek Cattle Co, 2nd Annual Bull Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
13 Felt Farms Brand of Excellence Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.
14 Lemke Cattle Bull & Heifer Sale, Lawrence, Neb.
15 Minert/Simonsen Angus Annual Bull Sale, Dunning, Neb.
15 Overmiller Gelbvieh & Red Angus Annual Production Sale, Smith Center, KS
15 Badger Creek, The Bull Sale
16 Trauernicht Simmentals 45th Annual Bull Sale, Wymore, Neb.
17 Performance On The Platte Charolais Bull Sale, Darr Development Center, Cozad, Neb.
18 Cedar Top Ranch 42nd Annual Maternal Empire Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
18-23 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Shows & Sales, Kearney, Neb.
20 Lowell Fisher Family Annual Hereford Bull Sale, Spencer, Neb.
22 Swanson Cattle Co. 33rd Annual Balancer & Angus Production, Oxford, Neb.
23 Carlson Cattle Co Annual Angus Production Sale, Columbus, Neb.
24 Ravenscroft Red Angus Annual Bull Sale, Valentine, Neb.
25 Frese Angus Annual Angus Bull Sale, Columbus, Neb.
28 Calvo Family Red Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Bassett, Neb.
MARCH
1 Bredemeier Angus Annual Production Sale, Falls City, Neb.
3 Warner Beef Genetics, Genetic Investment Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
7 Judd Ranch 42nd Gelbvieh, Balancer & Red Angus Bull Sale, Pomona, KS
9 Tegtmeier Polled Herefords 58th Annual Production Sale, Burchard, Neb.
17 Powerline Genetics Performance Tested Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
18 York Creek Red Angus 9th Annual Bull Sale, Dunlap, Iowa
28 Connealy Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale, Whiteman, Neb.