While a global need for quality breeding stock and genetics is creating market opportunities for Kansas livestock producers, the Kansas Department of Agriculture will host two livestock export seminars featuring industry experts in exporting livestock and genetics Thursday, April 2 in Hays and Friday, April 3 in Manhattan.
Participants can learn about export strategies as well as gain an understanding of export financing and regulatory requirements.
“The agenda will include a variety of topics, including technical information needed to enter the export market,” KDA international trade director Suzanne Ryan-Numrich said. Producers will learn about tools they need to take advantage of global market opportunities.”
In 2018, over $3.8 billion dollars of agricultural goods were shipped around the globe to 74 different countries.
“These export seminars are a great way to expand opportunities for communities and small businesses as they focus on growth and we build upon rural prosperity across the state of Kansas,” Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said. “Agricultural growth plays a big role in rural revitalization and the health of the Kansas economy, as agriculture contributes nearly $66 billion to the Kansas economy.”
Beam added that information and education help Kansas’ small and rural agribusinesses serve as economic engines for their communities.
The livestock export seminars from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at each location, and there is no cost to attend. Registration is now open and includes a meal, however, meals will only be guaranteed to those participants who register by March 27. Find out more and register at: agriculture.ks.gov/international.
The KDA Division of Agriculture Marketing received a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development Grant to help fund these workshops. Established in the 2014 farm bill, the program provides technical assistance, training and other activities to allow small businesses in rural areas to expand.
KDA is offering opportunities for Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses to participate in State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant trade missions: VICTAM Asia/Petfood Forum Asia, Bangkok, Thailand, March 24-26; and NAMPO Harvest Day, Bothaville, South Africa, May 12-15.
Trade missions for seedstock producers are tentatively scheduled for 2020 to Aguascalientes, Mexico, April 23-27, Argentina in late July and Costa Rica in late August. Interested persons should contact Ryan-Numrich at suzanne.numrich@ks.gov or 785-564-6704.