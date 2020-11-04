A group of ranchers on a reverse trade mission from Costa Rica at Smoky Y Ranch in Oakley, Kansas, Dec. 2-8, 2019. The reverse trade mission was the result of a joint project that began in 2013 between the Costa Rican National Institute of Innovation and Transfer in Agricultural Technology (INTA), American International Charolais Association (AICA), Kansas Department of Agriculture, and the Montana Department of Agriculture. The project used Charolais and Red Angus semen for artificial insemination of native Costa Rican cattle, primarily Brahmans and Nelores, to create F1 crosses, to compare the U.S.-sired calves with the Costa Rican-sired calves; its objective was to improve and expand the Costa Rican beef cattle herd while increasing the opportunity for the sale of U.S. beef cattle genetics.