With agricultural exports from Kansas impressively going to nearly 100 countries in 2019, it brought in nearly $4 billion to Kansas. Livestock producers in Kansas, as well as Nebraska and other states, have a chance to get in on the flourishing cattle export market, producers learned during a livestock marketing webinar hosted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture in October.
Agriculture is a big part of the Kansas economy, directly contributing $46 billion, which means it’s also an opportunity for communities in rural areas and nearby towns.
“Anytime we can share opportunities or education/information with farmers, ranchers or agribusinesses, and they make a sale or diversify their income stream because of it, that helps contribute to the health of the community,” said Suzanne Numrich, KDA international trade director.
With participation from 13 states and one foreign country, the information provided during the export webinar was intently geared to livestock producers’ needs and questions.
“We often have trade teams in state visiting seed-stock operations,” Numrich explained. “During the visits, we noticed that some of the ranchers (who had indicated they wanted to export) were struggling when they had inquiries to purchase their live cattle or genetics.”
With Kansas and Nebraska known as prominent beef states, webinar speakers explained how livestock producers can get involved in the export market, learn the important regulatory requirements, and be part of the exciting opportunities in global marketing.
Regarding the specific cattle breeds in demand, the speakers represented and work with (export or assist in exporting) most livestock breeds: Wagyu, Simmentals, Angus, Charolais, Black Herefords, Herefords, Gelbvieh, Red Angus, Fleckvieh, Brangus)— with the exception of Kansas Artificial Breeding Service Unit (KABSU), which primarily deals with beef cattle.
The presenters also represented the swine, equine and sheep industries.
The export market is also increasingly active for dairy cattle, which are being exported from all over the world, a market analyst shared during the webinar.
“Dairy cattle are going to other markets like Asia, and Pakistan, which is a fairly new market, said Tony Clayton, Clayton Agri-Marketing Inc. in Jefferson City, Missouri. “Dairy cattle are also being exported from the U.S. to Morocco and Egypt.”
Goats, including the Boer as well as traditional goat breeds, are also in demand.
Here’s how the livestock export process works:
U.S. members/exporters of U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. are matched up with international producers and provided access to international trade leads from around the world.
“We (USLGE) act as a liaison with USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) and we make different market access and foreign market development programs available to our members,” said Dr. Martin Sieber, president/CEO of U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. (USLGE), a non-profit trade association based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin.
USLGE’s members, in addition to Kansas and Nebraska, include 11 other states: Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The webinar was designed to make producers more comfortable with the steps they need to take when approached with potential export opportunities.
“I think ‘walking participants through’ regarding where to locate information, and familiarizing them with the export process was what I was most impressed with,” Numrich said.
That included workable processes from selection to shipment, and offering producers resources available to them through USDA, including: U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., Kansas Department of Agriculture or the specific state department of agriculture.
To help make the process easier to maneuver, Numrich suggested producers could also contact other seed stock producers in Kansas, who are helpful about answering questions about the process.
Before collecting semen, embryos/oocytes, livestock producers are encouraged to know the country of interest. It was also discussed that export facilities operated by the Texas Department of Agriculture are frequently used by Kansans to export livestock to Mexico.
As Clayton advised, “In order to have a successful export shipment, you must plan.”
Things always change.
“Plan the trade and trade the plan,” he said.
For more information: www.uslge.org and send possible inquiries to uslge@uslge.org , which they will send to their members.
Also, to assist producers locate export requirements and more about USDA service centers, the export requirements can be found at USDA-APHIS: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/importexport.